The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has condemned the planned boycott of the international women and youth day commemorations by the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said the two events are national occasions which are supposed to be recognised and participated by all political parties.

Mr. Cheembe said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today.

“As SACCORD, we have taken note of the long-standing political culture where the biggest opposition political party in the country decides to opt not to participate in national events. This was the trend when the PF were in opposition as well as the UPND. This has continued to be the trend even now when the PF are back in the opposition,” he observed.

Mr. Cheembe said this culture of boycotting national events does not serve any purpose and only seeks to bring about disunity.

He said it is up to the Zambian people to deliberate over the matter and decide whether this is the political culture that they want to continue harbouring or not.

“This is not new, it has been with us for decades and it is not helpful. It is unfortunate and regrettable but this is what everybody has practiced,” he stated.

He added that, “the challenge is us the people embracing a political culture that may not be of interest to Zambia. When there are national events, ideally speaking all political parties are supposed to participate irrespective of political differences”.

Mr. Cheembe explained that national events foster national unity hence people need to come together and effectively contribute to national development.

He has since urged Zambians to accept or reject the political culture currently being exhibited.