9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

SACCORD condemns PF’s decision to boycott women, youth day celebrations

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines SACCORD condemns PF’s decision to boycott women, youth day celebrations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has condemned the planned boycott of the international women and youth day commemorations by the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said the two events are national occasions which are supposed to be recognised and participated by all political parties.

Mr. Cheembe said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today.

“As SACCORD, we have taken note of the long-standing political culture where the biggest opposition political party in the country decides to opt not to participate in national events. This was the trend when the PF were in opposition as well as the UPND. This has continued to be the trend even now when the PF are back in the opposition,” he observed.

Mr. Cheembe said this culture of boycotting national events does not serve any purpose and only seeks to bring about disunity.

He said it is up to the Zambian people to deliberate over the matter and decide whether this is the political culture that they want to continue harbouring or not.

“This is not new, it has been with us for decades and it is not helpful. It is unfortunate and regrettable but this is what everybody has practiced,” he stated.

He added that, “the challenge is us the people embracing a political culture that may not be of interest to Zambia. When there are national events, ideally speaking all political parties are supposed to participate irrespective of political differences”.

Mr. Cheembe explained that national events foster national unity hence people need to come together and effectively contribute to national development.

He has since urged Zambians to accept or reject the political culture currently being exhibited.

Previous articleRUGBY: Arrows Win Nchanga 7’s Tournament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

SACCORD condemns PF’s decision to boycott women, youth day celebrations

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has condemned the planned boycott of the international...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF Resolves to Boycott this Year’s Women and Youth Day Commemoration Events

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
The former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved not to participate in this year's International Women’s Day which falls on March 8th and Youth...
Read more

Ninety-five Zambian nationals from Ukraine to arrive in Lusaka on Tuesday this week

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Ninety-five Zambian nationals who were in Ukraine are expected to arrive in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday March 8, 2022. Speaking at a media briefing in...
Read more

Government invites bids for the development of Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway on PPP basis

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Government through Road Development Agency has opened a Call for Expression of Interest for the construction of a dual carriageway on the Ndola-Lusaka...
Read more

Lusaka City Council determined to transform the city into the environmentally friendly city – Mayor

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala says the local authority is determined to ensure that the capital city is responsive to combating the effects of climate...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.