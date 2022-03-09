9.5 C
Kuomboka ceremony to be held on 9 April

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people of Western Province will take place on 9th April, 2022.

Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says the Kuomboka Ceremony has not been held for the past three years due to low water levels in the Barotse plains.

Announcing the development at Limulunga Palace today, the Ngambela said that He says the ceremony was in 2020 and 2021 suspended due to COVID-19.

He has appealed to all well-wishers to contribute financially or materially towards the successful holding of the Kuomboka Ceremony.

He also appealed to people locally and internationally to come and attend the prestigious ceremony.

Previous articlePF complains to ECZ as UPND launches premature campaigns in Kabushi

