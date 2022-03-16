9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Katete DC dies in road accident

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Katete DC dies in road accident
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Katete District Commissioner (DC), Michael Matebele, has died in a road traffic accident which occurred along Great East road in Chongwe district today.

Chongwe District Commissioner, Evans Lupiya, confirmed the death of his counterpart to ZANIS in Chongwe today.

Dr. Lupiya disclosed that the accident occurred around 13:15 hours today at the weighbridge area in Chongwe district.

He has since conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased District Commissioner and the people of Katete district.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) Eastern province chairperson, Johabi Mtonga, who was driving ahead of the late District Commissioner’s car, described Mr. Matebele’s death as a great loss.

Two other people who were involved in the same accident, are receiving treatment at Chongwe district hospital and Levy Mwanawasa hospital while the body of the late Mr. Matebele has been deposited in Chongwe district hospital mortuary.

Previous articleRB’s burial site takes shape as Government declares Friday a Public Holiday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Katete DC dies in road accident

Katete District Commissioner (DC), Michael Matebele, has died in a road traffic accident which occurred along Great East road...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH’s address sets a base on which stakeholders evaluate his mandate to uphold the nation’s values and principles

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address to the National Assembly on the application of national values and...
Read more

National Symposium on children living on the streets taking place today

General News Chief Editor - 4
The much-awaited National Symposium on children living on the streets will finally take place in Lusaka today, almost two decades after initial advocacy, with...
Read more

Namibian President Hage Geingob describes Rupiah Banda as a statesman

General News Chief Editor - 5
Namibian President, Hage Geingob has described former late president, Rupiah Banda as a statesman who played a pivotal role in advancing independence for the...
Read more

Zambia should have abstained, invasion of Ukraine was a complex problem with no simplistic solution

General News Chief Editor - 28
By Fanny Kalonda NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has wondered the real reason the UPND government voted against Russia on its invasion of Ukraine...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.