Katete District Commissioner (DC), Michael Matebele, has died in a road traffic accident which occurred along Great East road in Chongwe district today.

Chongwe District Commissioner, Evans Lupiya, confirmed the death of his counterpart to ZANIS in Chongwe today.

Dr. Lupiya disclosed that the accident occurred around 13:15 hours today at the weighbridge area in Chongwe district.

He has since conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased District Commissioner and the people of Katete district.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) Eastern province chairperson, Johabi Mtonga, who was driving ahead of the late District Commissioner’s car, described Mr. Matebele’s death as a great loss.

Two other people who were involved in the same accident, are receiving treatment at Chongwe district hospital and Levy Mwanawasa hospital while the body of the late Mr. Matebele has been deposited in Chongwe district hospital mortuary.