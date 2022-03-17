Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has allegedly fired nine mineworkers union leaders from Chililabombwe, Chingola and Kitwe branches citing unprofessional conduct.

And Chililabombwe United Party for National Development (UPND) District Chairperson Timothy Musonda says the decision to terminate the jobs for the union leaders is an act of victimization as they supported the ruling party during the August 12 general elections.

The alleged affected union leaders include branch chairpersons for the three mine workers unions namely Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ), National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) and United Mine Workers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) in the three districts.

Mr Musonda expressed displeasure about the firing of the union leaders as it has potential to result in mass strike action among the mine workers which would negatively affect production in the mining sector.

He said the affected unionists have not been served with work termination letters yet which were red to them hence appealing for the intervention from the government to ensure harmony prevails at KCM.

When contacted KCM Corporate Affairs Manager Shapi Shachinda referred the matter to the national union leaders whom he said had already issued a statement regarding the incident.

When contacted, MUZ National Chairperson Joseph Chewe expressed ignorance on the matter.