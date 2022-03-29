By Silavwe Jackson President Golden Party of Zambia.

Most Zambian Government statutory institutions that are connected to the cost and ease of doing business have a persecutory and punitive tone rather than an engaging one.

ZRA and PACRA have by far done their best to transform themselves and respond to local businesses’ needs. Nonetheless, more needs to be done at the two institutions.

ZRA’s strategy of engaging local Zambian businesses around the country in the past few years resulted in the institution increasing its revenue and meeting its targets easily.

NAPSA, WORKERS COMPENSATION, CITY COUNCILS, CCPC remain extremely punitive and persecutory towards local Zambian businesses. Their attitude and tone towards local businesses are still colonial for the most part.

Government institutions must become more receptive to the needs of local Zambian businesses if the Country is to develop economically. One wonders if the officers in these institutions know what it takes to truly build a Zambian local business from scratch.

President Hichilema being a businessman himself and his New Dawn Administration must swiftly initiate a review of laws governing ZRA, PACRA, NAPSA, WORKERS COMPENSATION, CITY COUNCILS, CCPC in relating to local Zambian businesses.

Ease of doing business will directly result in job creation, reduction in poverty levels and an increase in the GNP and GDP of Zambia and not forgetting a high standard of living among locals.

