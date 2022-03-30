9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Chilanga Cement paid over K142 million in taxes last year

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Chilanga Cement paid over K142 million in taxes last year
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chilanga Cement has revealed that it paid more than 142 million Kwacha in taxes to the Zambian government in 2021.

This was revealed during 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday via Zoom chaired by Chilanga Cement Board Chairman Mr. Muna Hantuba.

Mr. Hantuba has so announced that Chilanga recorded a 291 million Kwacha profit after tax for the year 2021.

He said the performance was mainly attributed to increased exports by 34% which brought in more than 1.2 billion Kwacha equivalent of hard currency into the country.

Mr. Hantuba said, “Following the two interim dividends declared in September and November 2021, the members of the Annual General Meeting voted in favour of the Chilanga Cement PLC board’s proposal not to declare a final dividend.”

Meanwhile, Chilanga Cement’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Jianping Chai said the company will continue to focus on market development both locally and within the SADC region.

He further thanked the shareholders and Board members for their dedication and wise counsel, whilst extending his thanks to the customers for their unwavering loyalty to Chilanga Cement.

Chilanga Cement Board
Chilanga Cement Board

Previous articleLusaka woman bags K200,000 from Zamtel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Chilanga Cement paid over K142 million in taxes last year

Chilanga Cement has revealed that it paid more than 142 million Kwacha in taxes to the Zambian government in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Workers at Sino Metals resume work

Economy Chief Editor - 0
National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has disclosed that workers at Sino Metals in Chambishi who had gone on a seven-day work...
Read more

Government extends the suspension of issuance of mining licenses by 14 more days

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The government has extended by 14 more days, the suspension of the issuance of mining licenses. Last month, the ministry of mines imposed a one-month...
Read more

Government appeals to Japanese government to help Zambia restore debt sustainability

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has appealed to the Japanese government to support Zambia restore her debt sustainability. ZANIS reports that...
Read more

SME Minister, Elias Mubanga in Riyadh for the 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia attending the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) 2022. In a press...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.