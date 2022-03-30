Chilanga Cement has revealed that it paid more than 142 million Kwacha in taxes to the Zambian government in 2021.

This was revealed during 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday via Zoom chaired by Chilanga Cement Board Chairman Mr. Muna Hantuba.

Mr. Hantuba has so announced that Chilanga recorded a 291 million Kwacha profit after tax for the year 2021.

He said the performance was mainly attributed to increased exports by 34% which brought in more than 1.2 billion Kwacha equivalent of hard currency into the country.

Mr. Hantuba said, “Following the two interim dividends declared in September and November 2021, the members of the Annual General Meeting voted in favour of the Chilanga Cement PLC board’s proposal not to declare a final dividend.”

Meanwhile, Chilanga Cement’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Jianping Chai said the company will continue to focus on market development both locally and within the SADC region.

He further thanked the shareholders and Board members for their dedication and wise counsel, whilst extending his thanks to the customers for their unwavering loyalty to Chilanga Cement.