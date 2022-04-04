Chinsali mayor, Lucy Mukuka, has called on women to be proactive towards contributing to the development of the country.

Ms. Mukuka said women need to prove their relevance in developmental matters through their active participation in the country’s growth agenda.

The Mayor, who was speaking during an ‘all women event’ organised by the Zambia National Women’s Lobby, under the theme, ‘Meet the Mayor’ in Chinsali yesterday, charged that women have great potential in helping the government achieve its objectives.

She said the new dawn government has shown its belief in women through the inclusion of women in high decision making positions such as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Ms. Mukuka however, expressed concern over the low levels of women participation in empowerment programmes which are provided by the government.

She added that the number of women forming cooperatives is relatively low in the district.

“I want you to benefit from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that the government has increased by six folds so that you can be considered as important stakeholders in the economic development of the country,” she stated.

She further encouraged women willing to join politics to advance their education as it is a significant requirement for one to be a civic leader.

And Zambia National Women’s Lobby Coordinator in Muchinga Provincial, Linda Chilamo, advised women to support each other in society.

Ms. Chilamo said the only way women can assist their fellow women to excel in society is through support and partnerships.

She added that the collaborative efforts of women in society can significantly help in paving the way for future young women leaders to break gender barriers.

“As Women’s Lobby, we want to encourage you to never relent in taking up challenging roles in society,” she added.

Meanwhile, Imiti Ikula Empanga Director, Chilufya Kapwepwe, said women in Chinsali should emulate the good leadership qualities that, Lucy Mukuka, who is the first female Mayor of Chinsali, has portrayed so far.

Ms. Kapwepwe charged that the professional conduct which Ms. Mukuka has shown should be a motivating element that other women should take as an important example.

She has since encouraged Ms. Mukuka to continue playing a role model figure to upcoming young female politicians.