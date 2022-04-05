Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township in Lusaka for the offences of Inciting to mutiny.

It is alleged that Mr. Tayali between March, 2022 and 2nd April, 2022 in Lusaka using social media did seduce persons serving in the Defence Force and Zambia Police Service from their duty of Allegiance to the Republican President.

It is further alleged that Mr. Tayali on 2nd April, 2022 at 19:59 hours without lawful excuse did receive an official classified Zambia Army message in contravention of the State Security Act and later circulated the document on social media using his Facebook page account.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accused is detained in police custody.

And Good governance activist and musician Chama Fumba commonly known as Pilato has led various stakeholders in opposing the prolonged dentition of controversial politician Chilufya Tayali without a charge.

Tayali, the Economic and Equity Party President, has been detained at Ibex Police Station in Lusaka for over 22 hours.

Pilato has questioned why Police arrested Mr. Tayali if they were not ready to charge him at the time of arrest.

“We are still waiting to know why Mr Chilufya Tayali was arrested last night. If they were not ready to charge him at the time of arrest, why did they even arrest him?” he posted on his official facebook page.

“I mean they could have waited until the charge was clearly defined and then arrested the man,” Pilato added.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition in Parliament and PF National Chairman for Legal Affairs Dr. Brian Mundubile said the detention of Mr. Tayali is an assault on freedom of expression which President Hakainde Hichilema promised Zambians.

“That vibrant team is unable to speak now because they have realized that most of the things they said were not true. They realized that most of the promises made cannot be actualized,” Dr. Mundubile told reporters at Ibex Police Station.

“So we want to call upon the leadership of the UPND, including the President himself, that he should live by his undertaking, his promise to govern this country using the rule of law.”

Dr. Mundubile disclosed that he was denied a chance to see Mr. Tayali who remains in police custody without a charge since his arrest.

“We had a chance to see the officer in charge who mentioned to us that he is under very strict instructions that no one should see Chilufya Tayali. Therefore, we were unable to see him because we were not given access. If Tayali made a political statement, a political statement should only be traversed by a political statement. We know that in opposition the UPND had a very vibrant media team when they were making promises, what has happened to that vibrant team?” Dr. Mundubile added.



Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe said the detention of Chilufya Tayali on an unknown charge is unacceptable and it is clearly an abuse of the criminal justice system.

“As we have repeatedly stated, it is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny. The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith. By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained and prosecuted, those in power are sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of the regime. There’s a need to administer justice fairly and impartially,” Dr. M’membe stated.

Dr. M’membe added: “We should at all times uphold the rule of law, integrity of the criminal justice system and the right to a fair trial. By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained and prosecuted, those in power are sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of the regime. There is a need to administer justice fairly and impartially.”



Meanwhile, Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo branded the detention of Mr. Tayali as dictatorial.

“I have just visited my brother Chilufya Tayali who has been in police detention without charge since yesterday. My solidarity visit was meant to assure Comrade Tayali that he is not alone as we fight to rescue the country from an emerging dictator. We also took time to comfort his immediate family members who were at the police station waiting for information from Police over his arrest,” Mr. Lubambo said.

“We wish to assure those in leadership today that our collective resolve to protect our common interests as a nation is unwavering. If the emerging dictator wishes to throw all of us in police cells, then let him quickly construct additional police cells to accommodate all of us because we are not stopping now.”

Mr. Tayali recently held a media briefing at which he heavily criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Government.

Among other allegations Mr. Tayali charged that the new Government has failed to manage the economy and has neglected the private sector.

He described the UPND Government as the ‘New Dark’ instead of their slogan new dawn.