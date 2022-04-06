9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Economy
Updated:

Government Commissions Eight Industrial Yards to Enhance SMEs Competitiveness

By Chief Editor
The Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) says it is pleased that the construction of eight industrial yards have been completed in all the selected districts.

CEEC Public Relations Officer Micheelo Mukata says the Commission is proud to announce the completion of the construction process of eight industrial yards in Kafue, Chipata, Mongu, Ndola, Kitwe, Solwezi, Mansa, and Kasama districts.

Mr Mukata in an interview noted that the industrial yards are meant to meet the goal of enhancing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) competitiveness in the large manufacturing sub-sectors of metal fabrication.

“The commission is proud to announce that all the eight yards as projected have been fully completed in terms of construction with Mansa recurrently handed over the Industrial yards to the commission by the construction company.

“The commission would like to make mention that the industrial yard in Mansa is just like the one in Lusaka with 12 rooms, two auto boots, one bulk storage and one restaurant,’’ he said.

Mr.Mukata also said that three industrial yards out of the eight are operational in Chipata Kasama and Mongu districts.

He however called on various SMEs and Entrepreneurs to apply for vacancies in these industrial yards once they are commissioned.

