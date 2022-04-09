9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Sports
Konkola Blades Fire Coaching Bench

Konkola Blades have fired assistant coaches Chewe Mulenga and Stanley Chapa with immediate effect.

Mulenga was first assistant to head Coach Charles Bwale while Chapa was second assistant.

The two have been replaced by former coach John Munkonje and club legend Chileya Chipulu as Konkola battle relegation in the FAZ Super Division.

“Konkola Blades Football Club wishes to inform the public, our supporters and all our stakeholders that after some fruitful discussions and careful consideration, the club has decided to terminate the services of 1st assistant coach Mulenga Chewe and the second assistant coach Mr. Stanley Chapa,” club President Moses Kakusa announced in a media statement on Friday.

“Mr. John Munkonje and Mr. Chipulu Chileya have been appointed as 1st assistant and 2nd assistant to the head coach Mr. Charles Bwale with immediate effect,” said Kakusa.

Meanwhile, Konkola have fired club Secretary Musonda Mupeta after dissolving the Executive Committee.

Mupeta has been replaced by Kebby Chilongwani with Kakusa bouncing back as club President in the newly constituted Executive Committee.

“In order to have continuity, the new committee will retain five members of the executive including the current Club President and Treasurer. Some key committee members include Mr. Kebby Chilongwani as Secretary and Mr. Winter Chisenga as the new Technical Chairman. Others in the committee include Mr. Berrim Mubanga, Lephas Chisanga, Mwamba Chitungulu, Leonard Mangamu and Handsen Mulenga,” Kakusa added.

Struggling Konkola are second from the bottom of the Super Division table with 28 points from 30 matches played.

The Chililabombwe side returned to the top league this season.

