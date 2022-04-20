By Kapya Kaoma

The revelation that KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu cut a deal with President Hichilema exposed by Court Papers confirms my long standing claim that President HH is corrupt. Why should the President be cutting deals with “criminals”? Is HH now the police, courts and the ACC? Aside from exposing the stinking corruption of the New Dark Regime, this case shows how President HH is undermining democracy. We cannot have democracy without an independent judiciary. Frankly, if the President becomes the court to cut deals with “criminals,” we have a rotten, stinking government that defines what constitutes right and wrong. If this happens, we no-longer have a democracy but tyranny or the rule of the jungle. President HH is sadly pushing us into that direction as his worshipers shout, “Bally will fix it”!

We have reason to worry. President HH’s takeover of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other investigative arms of the government is finally exposed. We were promised that these agencies would operate without presidential interference, but the papers suggest otherwise. The entire administration is directly involved in the investigations–something that explains the ongoing politically motivated arrests. But why should the President and his Vice be negotiating deals with “criminals”? If Milingo committed any crimes, is it not in public interests that Zambians know the truth? One wonders the motive behind the deal–what is it that the President is hiding from Zambians? Why not allow the law to do the right thing? If Milingo’s appointment by the court couldn’t be overturned by the President aside from the same courts, is the cutting of the deal not undermining the Judiciary? In the normal world, the President has committed an impeachable crime against Zambia. But in the Bally Nation, it doesn’t matter unless you are President Lungu.

The issue of KCM should serve as an eye opener to how HH views courts and the law–his own tuntemba. It is one thing for the courts and the ACC to cut deals, but another for the President to be involved in such activities–it stinks! What was the motive for his involvement and why? This is an important question that deserves independent investigation. Why did the President desperately need this deal to an extent of giving Milingo Lungu immunity from any investigations? What did he offer to HH in exchange for his immunity? What material interests did he provide to the State? Did this include dirty on his political opponents or hiding dirty on President HH’s own or his friends interests? These are important questions that deserve answers. Unfortunately, corruption is only corruption if committed by PF officials. As long as HH remains president, Milingo may cry aloud but the poor man is headed to jail. His claims are nothing, but lies until another regime takes over. I pray for a miracle, but knowing how rotten our courts are, the poor man will be roasted for the UPND barbecue as HH and his cronies drink wine and dance to the sound of solemn cries of help as if a baby robbed of its Mama’s breast milk.

But wait. As Milingo burns, the young Zambians finally have a case to understand how Bally became a billionaire. Between 21st May 2019 and 17th March 2022, Milingo Lungu legitimately made $1.2 billion as commission from KCM as a receiver. What? Yes. 1.2 billion United States dollars in commission! That is exactly how HH became the richest man in Zambia. Hard work, I guess, during the 1990s under the corrupt Chiluba regime. Workers died while like Milingo Lungu, HH proudly made billions of dollars as a receiver. Well we didn’t have a new president within 3 years of his tenure, so there was no need to cut deals. It is now water under the bridge. But next time when someone boasts of being a smart businessman, think of Milingo Lungu.

You don’t need to be smart to be a billionaire; you only need to be appointed a receiver of a big and profitable Zambian company. Within a year, you will be one.