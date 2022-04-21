9.5 C
Lusaka Lawyer ask ConCourt to stop removal of DPP, sues Attorney General

Lusaka Lawyer Jonas Zimba has dragged the Attorney General to the Constitutional Court seeking an interpretation whether the Director of Public Prosecutions can be forced to appear before the Judicial Complaints Commission.

Mr Zimba of Makebi Zulu and Associates wants the court to rule within 14 days whether the DPP can be subjected to the procedure under the Judicial Code of Concur when the DPP is not a judicial officer.

He also seeks an interpretation to whether the Article 263 of the constitution as read with Article 180 (7) confers jurisdiction on the Judicial Complaints Commission to try the DPP for any allegations brought against her under Artucle 181 of the Constitution of Zambia as amended under Act No. 2 of 2016.

Mr Zimba is also seeking a declaration that the complaint and proceedings brought before the JCC are void and therefore a nullity.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe asks the JCC to expedite the complaint against DPP Lillian Siyunyi, admitting that there were lapses in the manner in which Mrs Siyunyi has handled some cases before it.

3 COMMENTS

  1. If Zambian elites spend just half of their time on development and manufacturing issues……….

    Instead of court cases after court cases……..

    Zambia would be the Singapore of Africa…………..

  3. Watoloka imisu wanyanta pamafi….this is the Zambia of today and you think we can develop the country like this….Justice department has been taken over by UPND and HH as the head

