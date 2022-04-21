9.5 C
Zambia seeks stake in Angola oil refinery project

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Chief Editor

The Zambian government says it has lobbied neighboring Angola to re-open the opportunity for the country to own a state in Angola’s oil refinery project.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala said Zambia wanted to have a stake in Angola’s Lobito Refinery Project which will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.

He said the two countries last week signed an agreement to actualize the partnership.

“This opportunity will guarantee Zambia consistent access to the supply of petroleum on a preferential basis,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

According to Mr. Kapala, the diplomatic engagements and diversified partnerships in the energy sector, especially within the region, will lead to a high degree of redundancy and cheaper energy.

This, he said, will result in cheaper energy in the county in the medium to long term.

He further said the government was monitoring reports on the discovery of oil in neighboring Namibia as part of efforts to synergy with other countries in the energy sector.

Mr. Kapala said he will be speaking at the 4th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference to be held this week.

He said the conference, which will bring together stakeholders in the energy sector, will serve as a catalyst for crucial conversations shaping the future of energy in Africa.

