Fashion Sakala and Glasgow Rangers made up for some heartbreak this season by finally winning some silverware to end a rather modest 2021/2022 Scottish campaign.

Rangers on Saturday beat Hearts 2-0 in the Scottish FA Cup final at Hampden Park.

The game was decided in extra-time following a scoreless 90 minutes thanks to goals by substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright in the 94th and 97th minute.

Like the scorers, Fashion too was a substitute and came on in the 105th minute.

The triumph comes four days after they lost in the UEFA Europa Cup final on May 18 to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 result in another extra-time duel in Sevilla.

Rangers also failed to defend their league title finishing second to Celtic and also lost in the League Cup final last November.

Meanwhile, Fashion now prepares to travel home for Chipolopolo duty for June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers against Cote d’Ivoire away on June 3 in Abidjan and Comoros at home on June 7 in Lusaka.