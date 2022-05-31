9.5 C
Nakacinda appears in Solwezi Magistrate court

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda has appeared before the Solwezi Magistrate Court for mention.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Nakacinda has been charged with one count of Defamation of the President and one count of expressing words of contempt or Ridicule to persons because of race, location and color.

Mr. Nakacinda arrived at the court premises at around 09:30 hours with his legal team amidst heavy Police presence.

Solwezi Principal Resident Magistrate Tamala Kakusa  has set July 8, 2022 as the day for mention in the second count of expressing words of contempt or Ridicule to persons because of race, location,and color.

Last month, Mr. Nakacinda was apprehended by Police at his residence in Kafue District and taken to Solwezi to answer to the two counts levelled against him.

This is after a Solwezi Resident Bruce Kanema reported Mr. Nakacinda at Solwezi Central Police Station for issuing derogatory tribal remarks against the Tonga people.

4 COMMENTS

  1. The other pending complaint against Nakachinda is in Chama District. When will Zambia police take him there – the law is visiting those exercising freedom of expression WITHOUT RESPONSIBILITY.

    1

  2. And *****s are clapping.. This is sad. I thot this new doom government said they will set the bar so high that it will be hard to any other political party to replace em but kanshi its a kantemba Party…Same old, same old..2026 is not a 70years from now. someone will faint.

    1

