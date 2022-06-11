Some concerned parents in Iyendwe Ward of Mpulungu district have appealed to government to scale-up monitoring mechanisms for teacher performance.

The parents noted that some teachers have a tendency of being away from their stations, thereby denying pupils in rural areas an opportunity to receive quality education.

They said measures should be taken before deployment of new teachers to ensure that learning is not disrupted by absence of teaching staff.

The concerned parents said this during a meeting addressed by Mpulungu Constituency Member of Parliament Leonard Mbao at Fundia Mali Primary School.

One of the parents Wellington Chitalu said pupil performance in examinations has been negatively affected by inadequate learning.

Another parent Godfrey Sikazwe said routine inspection of schools by Education Authorities can help to address a number of challenges.

And Mr. Mbao, who is also Northern Province Minister, assured parents that government is taking the necessary steps that will enhance teaching and learning in schools.

He said it is unacceptable that teachers choose to stay away from their stations leaving pupils unattended to.

Mr. Mbao revealed that he will engage education authorities over the matter.

The Mpulungu lawmaker said the new administration has placed premium on education, hence the recruitment of teachers and introduction of the free education policy.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu District Council Chairperson Deo Sichilengwe has implored education authorities to support government’s vision to improve the quality of education.