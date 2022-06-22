9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

CAF Envoys Arrows and Zesco Announce 2022/2022 Pre-Season Arrivals

By sports
53 views
0
Sports CAF Envoys Arrows and Zesco Announce 2022/2022 Pre-Season Arrivals
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s 2022/2023 continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United have been very busy over the last week in the pre-season transfer market bolstering their squads.

Defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows, who will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League, have made some wholesale signings with five alone coming from demoted Kafue Celtic.

The arrivals include striker Albert Kangwanda who was last season’s fourth highest scorer in the FAZ Super League on 12 goals, four goals behind Golden Boot winner and his new club mate Ricky Banda.

Kangwanda heads to Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka together with Brian Chilimina, Richard Daka, Peter Chikola and Thomas Zulu , all on two-year loan deals.

Arrows have also signed Chipolopolo left-back Prosper Chiluya from Kabwe Warriors on a permanent deal.

And in Ndola, runners-up Zesco, who will play in the CAF Confederation Cup, have officially confirmed three signings so far.

Two alone are from next door neighbours Buildcon with whom Zesco shares Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Buildcon duo is defender Roderick Khembo and midfielder Kizito Kezironi.

Defender Chipyoka Songa joins Zesco from Shamuel Academy after a season at demoted Lusaka Dynamos.

The duo from Buildcon join on two year deals while Songa’s stay is for four years.

Previous articleWe are not a puppet government-Kabuswe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

CAF Envoys Arrows and Zesco Announce 2022/2022 Pre-Season Arrivals

Zambia's 2022/2023 continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United have been very busy over the last week in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RUGBY: Champions Arrows take Number 1 Spot

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Red Arrows have jumped to the top of the National Rugby League table after edging Green Eagles at the weekend. Arrows beat Eagles...
Read more

FAZ Confirms Zambia Has Lost Two CAF Slots

Sports sports - 2
FAZ has finally conceded that Zambia has lost two slots in CAF club competitions. Zambia will field only one team in the CAF Champions League...
Read more

Chanda Reflects on Shepolopolo’s Draw Against Morocco

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia midfielder and vice-captain Grace Chanda has described Saturday’s friendly draw against Morocco as a great test for the team. An impressive Shepolopolo overcame...
Read more

Shepolopolo Send Message with Disciplined Draw against Morocco

Sports sports - 5
A convincing Shepolopolo Zambia earned a 1-1 away friendly draw against 2022 WAFCON hosts Morocco on Saturday  evening in Rabat. The friendly came barely  48...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.