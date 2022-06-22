Zambia’s 2022/2023 continental representatives Red Arrows and Zesco United have been very busy over the last week in the pre-season transfer market bolstering their squads.

Defending FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows, who will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League, have made some wholesale signings with five alone coming from demoted Kafue Celtic.

The arrivals include striker Albert Kangwanda who was last season’s fourth highest scorer in the FAZ Super League on 12 goals, four goals behind Golden Boot winner and his new club mate Ricky Banda.

Kangwanda heads to Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka together with Brian Chilimina, Richard Daka, Peter Chikola and Thomas Zulu , all on two-year loan deals.

Arrows have also signed Chipolopolo left-back Prosper Chiluya from Kabwe Warriors on a permanent deal.

And in Ndola, runners-up Zesco, who will play in the CAF Confederation Cup, have officially confirmed three signings so far.

Two alone are from next door neighbours Buildcon with whom Zesco shares Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Buildcon duo is defender Roderick Khembo and midfielder Kizito Kezironi.

Defender Chipyoka Songa joins Zesco from Shamuel Academy after a season at demoted Lusaka Dynamos.

The duo from Buildcon join on two year deals while Songa’s stay is for four years.