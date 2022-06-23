9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Sports
Frankie Musonda Joins Ayr United

Chipolopolo defender Frankie Musonda has moved quickly to find a new club six days after leaving Scottish second tier club Raith Rovers.

The 24-year-old defender is staying on in the Scottish Championship after signing with Ayr United.

“The Club are delighted to announce the signing of Frankie Musonda on a two-year deal,” Ayr United said in a statement.

“The 24-year-old defender becomes the fourth signing of the summer and joins the Honest Men after leaving Raith Rovers.”

Musonda announced his departure from Raith on June 16 after two seasons with the Scottish championship club.

Ayr finished 8th last season, three places below Raith.

Musonda’s move also comes a fortnight after earning his third and fourth Zambian caps in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

This follows his Chipolopolo debut in March’s friendlies against Congo-Brazzaville and Benin that were played in Turkey.

