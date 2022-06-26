9.5 C
Zesco United Head to Mongu For Pre-Season Camp

Zesco United are heading to Mongu for a 10-day pre-season training camp.

The nine-time Zambian champions, who finished second in the FAZ Super League last season, left Ndola for Western Province on June 26.

“It is a good environment because everyone has to be fully committed and concentrated,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba told Zesco Media.

“We don’t want excuses or disturbances to the team especially that we will have an intensive training schedule in order to prepare our players both physically and mentally.”

Zesco kick-off their 2022/2023 pre-season camp a fortnight ago in Ndola.

The side also has continental engagements to plot for with their participation in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup this September.

Meanwhile, five players will miss the Mongu training camp due to two Chipolopolo Zambia’s international engagements in July.

The Chipolopolo call-ups from Zesco are goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe, defender Shemmy Mayembe and striker Enock Sakala Jnr.

Midfielders Kelvin Mubanga and Spencer Sautu are the other Chipolopolo call-ups.

Firstly, Chipolopolo has a 2022 COSAFA Cup assignment from July 5-17 in Durban, South Africa.

Thereafter, Zambia play Mozambique in a 2022 CHAN preliminary round qualifier on July 23 away and July 30.

Previous articleNAQEZ bemoans the lack of communication and explanation from Government on delay to recruit 30 000 teachers

