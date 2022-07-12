FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the agenda to lift former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity will not work because UPND does not have the numbers in Parliament.

Commenting on Anti-Corruption Commission Director-General Gilbert Phiri’s remarks that there was need to amend the law so that Presidents who committed financial crimes did not hide behind immunity once they leave office, Mwila described the sentiments as a joke.

He said the UPND must appreciate Lungu because he handed over power peacefully without any resistance.

“The law is there and it has been there that former presidents or Presidents have the immunity. It will not be possible for them to remove that. They don’t know what they are talking about and they will not manage. But for them to go to Parliament to try to amend that law will not happen. It is a constitutional matter. They should just start harassing former president Edgar Lungu as an individual.

As it is now, he is being harassed through his family and close friends. I want to say that if they have to go to him, they have to go to Parliament to lift the immunity. The UPND government knows that it is not possible because they don’t have the numbers in Parliament. So what the Anti-Corruption Commission is saying on the need to amend the law, those are jokes. It will not happen,” Mwila said.

“Their agenda is to harass their opponents. The UPND government must appreciate that Edgar Chagwa Lungu handed over power peacefully without any resistance. So that agenda will not work. That agenda has been on the table for a long time. We are now 11 months now and that will not happen. They are harassing the wife, children and close friends. They know that these people don’t have immunity. They are harassing us because we don’t have the immunity. On the former president, they are not even sleeping. So what ACC is saying, that agenda or thinking will not work.”

And when asked whether the suggestion to amend the law with regards to the immunity, was targeted at Lungu, Mwila responded in the affirmative.

“Of course. UPND has stated that they have been targeting at the head of state. That is the agenda. I hope that Mr Phiri will be professional. I heard him on TV and he spoke very well. I hope that what he said is what he will be doing,” said Mwila.