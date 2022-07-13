9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Sports
Shepolopolo Make FIFA World Cup Debut

Shepolopolo Zambia have stormed the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup after edging Senegal 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra time in the first quarterfinal match on Wednesday night.

The quarterfinal win has helped Zambia to qualify to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s girls came from a goal down and recovered from a disallowed late goal to overcome Senegal.

Zambia almost won the game in regulation time only for the referee to cancel an own goal by Senegal for offside against Grace Chanda in the 81st minute.

After a goalless first half, Senegal led in the 60th minute when unmarked Nguenar Ndiaye headed in a free kick.

Striker Avell Chitundu brought back Zambia into the game after pouncing on a mistake by Senegalese goalkeeper Tenning Sene when she failed to deal with Lushomo Mweemba’s free kick after 69 minutes.

Zambia is unbeaten at the WAFCON in Morocco.

