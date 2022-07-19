Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia has invested over K400, 000 in Katuba water reticulation scheme in Chibombo district.

The insurance in collaboration with Village Water Zambia have installed 15000 litres of water and 30 taps at Katuba Primary School which has been operating without clean drinking water for 70 years.

The project will supply water to over 2000 pupils and 30 teachers houses.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha said government values the partnership with its stakeholders in a bid to improve water supply and accessibility of clean and safe water in rural communities.

Mr. Mposha who was represented by Water Supply and Sanitation Director, Oswell Katook was speaking during the commissioning of the water project in Chibombo district.

He noted that more learners will be kept in school as a result of the access to clean water and sanitation.

Mr. Mposha pointed out that the intervention by the stakeholders resonates with governments aspirations to improve water supply in rural and urban areas.

He further said the government is implementing water projects in urban and rural communities to ensure that people have access to clean water.

“Government will construct over 1000 boreholes in rural areas and rehabilitation of non-functional boreholes across the country,” Mr. Mposha said.

Mr. Mposha urged the school authorities to improve the school surrounding and implementation of production unit as water has been brought closer.

“ I urge the school management and the surrounding communities to maintain this water scheme in a sustainable manner,” he said.

District Education Board Secretary, Belina Moono said the district has a number of schools including Early Childhood Education centers which are operating with water challenges.

Mr. Moono stated that school programmes such as the production units have been difficult to implement due to lack of water.

Speaking at the same event, Katuba Primary School Headteacher, Felix Banda said the school which has been in existence for over 30 years depends on two water hand pumps.

Mr. Banda said with an improved water reticulation system, the school will be able to fight epidemics and venture into production units which has been a challenge.

Professional Insurance Company Chief Operating Officer, Yvonne Mujata said the company in partnership with Village Water Zambia have funded the water reticulation system with 15,000 litres of water and 30 taps for the school and community.

Meanwhile, Village Water Zambia Executive Director, Elisha N’gonomo said its strategic focus is to support rural communities to have access to clean water adding that it has supported 42 communities across the country.

Katuba Member of Parliament, Mwabashike Nkulukusa said the water project will increase the number girl children in school.