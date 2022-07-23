Vice President Mutale Nalumango, says Indian Investors have shown interest to invest in Zambia in many sectors of the economy.

Ms Nalumango says this follows a series of meetings she had with Indian business entities during her visit to that country.

Speaking on arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda international Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka from India today, Ms Nalumango said she engaged various businesses that are willing to establish Pharmaceuticals, cooperatives and centers of excellence in the country among other areas.

Ms Nalumango said Zambia is yet to benefit from India in many areas of interest.

“Indeed my visit was wonderful and successful as many Investors have shown interest to come and set up companies in Zambia in many sectors of the economy to promote economic development,” she said.

She explained that during her visit to India, she and the Minister of Small Medium Enterprise development, Elias Mubanga learnt how cooperatives are handled under one roof, saying that the concept will be replicated in Zambia.

Ms Nalumango noted that the system of having more than a thousand cooperatives under one huge company is the best way to enhance the sector to create jobs for the people.

“To me and my entourage it was a wonderful and successful trip as already some of the business communities I toured have started preparing letters of intent and drafting memorandum of understanding between them and the Zambian Government,” Ms Nalumango said.

Ms Nalumango has since expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Zambia and India will continue to grow from strength to strength through such visits.

While in India, Ms Nalumango attended the 17th Confederation of Indian Industries CII EXIM Bank India Africa Growth Partnership Conclave in New Delhi.

The conference drew participation of over 600 African government and business representatives and about 500 local firms.

The Conclave provided an opportunity for African countries to dialogue with India on strengthening fair and competitive business and emerging economic opportunities.

Ms Nalumango told the local and international delegates that Zambia is open for business and wooed over $5 billion worth of investment.

The Vice President inked a deal with Apollo Hospital of India to set up centers of excellence and private medical facilities as a way to assist Zambians access specialised medical treatment locally.

Ms Nalumango further sought the assistance of Asia’s largest Cooperative movement to help the government build the capacity of Zambian cooperatives.

The Vice President also engaged Torrent Pharmaceuticals to supply quality drugs directly to the government in order to promote the effectiveness of Zambia’s health delivery system.

Ms Nalumango invited the Gujarat Business Community to explore Zambia’s business and economic opportunities and engage in partnerships with Zambian firms in various sectors of the economy.

The Vice President paid homage to India’s political icon Mahatma Gandhi when she visited his mausoleum.

Mrs. Nalumango urged Zambians to emulate Mahatma Gandhi’s political leadership style of non-violence and service to the people.