Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned people planning to meet at Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to offer solidarity to former first lady Esther Lungu who has been summoned to appear before the commission.

Mrs. Lungu is being investigated by DEC over 15 housing flats which were seized by the commission recently over allegations of being proceeds of crime.

In a media statement, Mr. Kajoba said Police are aware of a plan by some members of the public calling for the unlawful assembly at the Drug Enforcement Commission following the Summoning of Mrs. Lungu to appear at DEC on Tuesday’s 26th July, 2022.

He alleged that some well known people are challenging, wanting to beat the police and planning to cause mayhem by bringing students from the Copperbelt.

Mr. Kajoba people seeking to escort Mrs Lungu to DEC officers are doing a disservice to her as they will be committing an offence of unlawful assembly.

He said the summoning of suspects to DEC is not a unique matter.

“The Zambia Police Service would like to sternly warn members of the public that are calling for the unlawful assembly at the Drug Enforcement Commission following the Summoning of the Former First Lady Madam Esther Lungu tomorrow 26th July; 2022.It is a normal practice for Law Enforcement Agencies when making an inquiry to call someone for an interview. We are further warning people planning to escort her that they are doing a disservice to her as they will be committing an offence of unlawful assembly,” Mr. Kajoba said.

“We are aware of the recordings where well known people are challenging, wanting to beat the police and planning to cause mayhem by bringing students from the Copperbelt. Youths are therefore advised not to be used as tools to disrupt peace,” he said.

Mr. Kajoba said Police have deployed sufficient officers on the route from Copperbelt to Lusaka to ensure that no bus or vehicle carrying suspected protesters goes to the capital city.

“As Zambia Police Service, we shall not allow any person to break the law with impunity; instead we shall deal with the perpetrators individually. We have mobilised enough manpower to deal with those wanting to break the law with impunity. Furthermore, we have deployed enough officers on the route from Copperbelt to Lusaka or any other to ensure that no bus or vehicle carrying suspected protesters will be allowed to come to Lusaka and cause mayhem instead these said vehicles will be impounded and the occupants detained,” said the Inspector General of Police.

DEC has announced that it had taken possession of 15 flats in Lusaka’s State Lodge area belonging to a person by the name of Esther Nyawa Tembo, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga has disclosed that the flats had not been occupied for a long time and were built on a property which had no proper registration.