FAZ has paid tribute to the late Chingola football administrator Michael Milner.

Milner, 83 passed away on Tuesday in Chingola after a long illness.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said the late FAZ Life Member will be missed for his dedicated service to the game with his presence at every FAZ annual general meeting.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football family in mourning Mr. Michael Milner a former FAZ treasurer,”FAZ added in a statement.

“Mr. Milner, a former Nchanga Rangers chairman also served as FAZ treasurer in the 1970s under Alderman Tom Mtine and was also part of the 1995 interim Executive Committee.

“The 83-year-old veteran football administrator had become a permanent fixture at FAZ AGMs as a life member.”

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the Milner family.