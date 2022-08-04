9.5 C
Sports
GBFC Womens Head For CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Green Buffaloes Women Team coach Charles Haalubono is upbeat ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Champions League in South Africa.

The COSAFA Women’s Champions League will run in Durban from August 7-13.

The Zambian champions are in Group B alongside Olympic de Moroni from Comoros and Young Buffaloes of Eswatini.

Speaking in Lusaka before departure for South Africa on Thursday, Haalubono said Buffaloes are aiming to reach the regional champions league final.

He said Buffaloes have been boosted by the presence of over five National Team players who competed at the Africa Cup.

“The preparations went on well. We believe in our girls, they will deliver,” Haalubono said.

“Having National Team players is a big boost. We are encouraging the players not to underrate the competition or any team just because they played at the Africa Cup. They should work hard like they did in Morocco,” he said.

Buffaloes will launch the competition against Young Buffaloes on 7 August at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“We are looking towards playing the final, that is the biggest thing we want to do,” Haalubono said.

The COSAFA Women’s Champions League will run from 7-13 August in Durban, South Africa.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS:Blessing Kazila, Aisha Gama, Aisha Mbwana

DEFENDERS: Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga, Patricia Lampi, Diana Banda, Memory Nthala

MIDFIELDERS:Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda, Judith Zulu, Regina Kayamboma, Joana Benai, Loveness Malunga

STRIKERS :Maylan Mulenga, Lucy Kajiya, Theresa Chewe, Natasha Nanyangwe

