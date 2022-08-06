9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 6, 2022
General News
Zambia Air force employs all Red Arrows Womens Football club players

The Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Colin Barry has with immediate effect employed all the Red Arrows Women’s Football Club players and assured those that featured at the WAFCON in Morocco that they would be part of the recruitment of Defence Force personnel announced by the Defence Minister.

Lt Gen Colin Barry was speaking when he hosted Red Arrows Women and Copper Queens players Margret Belemu, Mary Wilombe and Ochumba Oseke Lubanji at Zambia Air Force Headquarters on Friday, 05 July 2022.

Lt Gen Barry commended the Red Arrows Women’s Football players for emerging second during the 2021/2022 FAZ Women’s League and minting bronze at the WAFCON in the 3rd and 4th playoffs against Nigeria.

Lt Gen Barry also commended, Copper Queens Interim Captain Grace Chanda, who is away at her base in Kazakhstan, on her nomination as CAF Women’s Player of the year saying that the nomination in itself is a great achievement. He also praised the ‘Amazing Grace’ for providing leadership to the team.

The Air Force Commander also recognized Grace Chanda and Margret Belemu for being listed among the top 11 the Total Energies 2022 WAFCON alongside other players from South Africa, Morocco and Nigeria.

Lt Gen Barry also announced that all the 35 Red Arrows Women’s Players were employed by the Zambia Air Force as Civilians and the the 4 that represented the Zambia Air Force at national level would be recruited as soldiers in the next recruitment.
Margret Belemu thanked the Air Force Commander and said joining the Zambia Air Force as a soldier was a dream come true for her and her team mates.

