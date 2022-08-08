9.5 C
COPPERBELT FAZ DIV 1: Promoted Chifubu Bullets Win Pre-Season Tournament

COPPERBELT FAZ DIV 1: Promoted Chifubu Bullets Win Pre-Season Tournament
Newly promoted FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 club Chifubu Bullets have won the inaugural Chifubu Constituency pre-season tournament sponsored by community leader Victor Imakumbili.

Champions Bullets came from behind to beat RM Academy 2-1 in the final played at Chifubu Grounds in Ndola on Sunday.

Bullets received K3, 500 as top prize and runners up RM got K3, 000.

Eight (8) teams participated in the competition where Pamozi Boys finished 3rd and Chifubu Hotspurs were 4th.

In his remarks, Imakumbili pledged to continue supporting sport in Chifubu.

“I love you people of Chifubu that is why I came so that we can watch football together. We want to work together and bring development. Count on me for the progress of our constituency,” Imakumbili said.

Chifubu Bullets coach Charles Phiri hailed Imakumbili for bankrolling the pre-season tournament.

“I just want to thank the sponsor Mr. Imakumbili for bringing up this pre-season tournament. May he continue supporting the people of Chifubu,” Phiri said.

Previous articleLegend Matete Hails Samukonga

