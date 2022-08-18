Vice President, Mutale Nalumango has conceded that Government needs to do more to improve on its responsiveness on matters pertaining to the girl child.

The Africa Report on Child Wellbeing 2020 ranks Zambia 37 out 52 on the continent and 14 out of 16 SADC member states relating to how friendly countries are towards girls rights. Ms Nalumango says Zambia needs to step up interventions in order to improve on its standing.

Speaking at the National Summit on Girls, The Vice President said the occasion provided an opportunity for the country to reflect on the development of wellbeing of girl children.

Mrs Nalumango said besides having good policies on the livelihood of girl children, implementation needs to take centre stage. She said as a signatory to various instruments on children, Zambia is working tirelessly to meet the commitments.

The Vice President said Government is working on improving the access to quality health care to girls especially in the rural areas. She said it is unacceptable for girls to die from preventable causes adding that it is cardinal to invest in protection of the girl child.

“If we do not invest in the children, we have no future. All of us must be sensitive to the needs and protection of all children,” she said.

Speaking at the same event Acting Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Collins Nzovu said the recent enactment of the Child Code Bill demonstrates Government’s commitment towards the livelihood of children. Mr Nzovu said Government is putting in place policies that are more children friendly.

He said despite girl children being vulnerable to vices such as child marriage, Government are taking close accountability as it addresses the numerous challenges.

Mr Nzovu added that Government also wants to create opportunities where children will participate in matters that directly involve them.

He said his ministry will not relent in its efforts to improve the welfare of the girl child.

“My Ministry will continue to work tirelessly to improve children’s welfare in general and that of girls in particular. The social cash transfer is one of the vital policy instruments that the New Dawn Administration has scaled up as part of its effort to benefit vulnerable groups,” he said.

And Africa Child Policy Forum, Executive Director, Joan Nyanyuki commended Government for efforts made in adopting legislation supporting girls rights.

“The Government of Zambia has made progress in adopting legislative and policy measures that are sensitive to advancing the rights of girls, within the broader child rights space,” Dr Nyanyuki said.

And representing the girl child, Beenzu Muzyamba said Government should contribute towards end teenage pregnancies by raising awareness of sexual reproductive health among girls.