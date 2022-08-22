9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Land Alliance expresses sadness of the demolition of over 300 houses

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Zambia Land Alliance expresses sadness of the demolition of over 300 houses
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Land Alliance is saddened by Chingola Municipal Council’s move to demolish structures built illegally at Kasope Airstrip.

Commenting on this development, Kitwe District Land Alliance Coordinator Felix Chioya has said that despite issues of encroachment on airstrip and aviation being a threat to national security, there is need for the local authorities to be proactive in monitoring upcoming structures.

He feels the increase in issues of land encroachments in the country is due to delay by the government through cabinet to ensure approval and subsequent adoption of the national land policy and monitoring by local authorities to alleviate the ever-rising cases of land administration.

Chingola Municipal Council demolished over 300 structures, illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

In a statement made available to the media, Chingola Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Evelyn Mulenga, ssaid that the land in question was not allocated by the local council and structures were erected without planning permission from the local authority.

Ms. Mulenga said that the municipality, through the department of Development Planning issued enforcement notices on 15th February, 2022 for the developers to suspend all works and demolish the structures within a period of 28 days.

Residents whose houses have been demolished say the plots from where they had erected structures were allocated to them by the local authority.

Previous articleTwo suspects arrested for two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Land Alliance expresses sadness of the demolition of over 300 houses

The Zambia Land Alliance is saddened by Chingola Municipal Council’s move to demolish structures built illegally at Kasope Airstrip. Commenting...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two suspects arrested for two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor

General News Chief Editor - 0
Two suspects believed to have been involved in the burning of two properties belonging to Chingola Mayor after accusing him of allocating them illegal...
Read more

Transfers should not separate married couples – Parliamentarian

General News Chief Editor - 3
A parliamentarian says there is a need for newly married couples once married to remain together...
Read more

Post-harvest management, savings for change initiatives cheers partners

General News Chief Editor - 0
International Development Enterprise (IDE) country director Sylvester Kalonge has expressed happiness with results of the savings for change and post harvest management initiatives being...
Read more

Church urged to encouraged to allow enumerators count members

General News Chief Editor - 2
Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the people of Lufwanyama Byembya area to allow enumerators from the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTART) to count...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.