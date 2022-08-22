The Zambia Land Alliance is saddened by Chingola Municipal Council’s move to demolish structures built illegally at Kasope Airstrip.

Commenting on this development, Kitwe District Land Alliance Coordinator Felix Chioya has said that despite issues of encroachment on airstrip and aviation being a threat to national security, there is need for the local authorities to be proactive in monitoring upcoming structures.

He feels the increase in issues of land encroachments in the country is due to delay by the government through cabinet to ensure approval and subsequent adoption of the national land policy and monitoring by local authorities to alleviate the ever-rising cases of land administration.

Chingola Municipal Council demolished over 300 structures, illegally built on the Kasompe Airstrip, a land on title and belonging to Zambia Civil Aviation Authority.

In a statement made available to the media, Chingola Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Evelyn Mulenga, ssaid that the land in question was not allocated by the local council and structures were erected without planning permission from the local authority.

Ms. Mulenga said that the municipality, through the department of Development Planning issued enforcement notices on 15th February, 2022 for the developers to suspend all works and demolish the structures within a period of 28 days.

Residents whose houses have been demolished say the plots from where they had erected structures were allocated to them by the local authority.

