Government has expressed concern with the continued littering of the Central Business District in the capital city.

Lusaka province Permanent secretary Robert Kamalata says the continued littering in the City actually leads to clogging of drainages causing floods every rainy season.

Mr Kamalata says there is need for education on proper management of waste to safeguard the environment.

Officiating at a stakeholders meeting on the revision of the 2007 National Policy on Environment held at the Southern Sun in Lusaka, the Permanent Secretary lamented that current scenario has limited the availability of vital ecosystems in some areas.

“It has a potential to derail the socio-economic development efforts being undertaken by the government, ” He stated.

Government is aware of the challenges the country is facing and stressed its commitment to prioritized environmental sustainability as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

“In addition, government has embarked on the revision of the 2007 national policy of the environment to align with the overall vision of the new dawn administration, ” he said.

The measures taken will contribute to the promotion of sustainable use of the environment for sustainable economic growth.

He further implored the participants to help develop the most appropriate environmental policy to address current and future challenges.

Green Economy Permanent Secretary John Msimuko has observed that the ability of the environment to support social and economic growth is dependent on the management of natural resources.

Represented by director of Environment Management Godwin Gondwe , Mr Msimuko said that well managed natural resources offer extended potential to support social and economic growth.

The Ministry is driving the green growth transitioning process and ensuring environment sustainability with portfolio functions among other programmes.

These includes coordinating sound environmental management for social economic development, coordinating climate change adaptation and mitigation , and providing meteorological services.