9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Initiation ceremonies for girls should be discouraged-Sikawala

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Initiation ceremonies for girls should be discouraged-Sikawala
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lwiindi Gonde traditional Ceremony Organizing Committee Chairperson, Patrick Sikawala says some initiation ceremonies for girls should be discouraged as they contribute to early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Mr. Sikawala says some initiation ceremonies such as ‘Nkolola’ of the Tonga people expose girls to issues of sexuality which in turn, put them at risk of getting pregnant.

Speaking in an interview, Mr. Sikawala said most initiation ceremonies compelled parents and guardians to shift the responsibility of counselling their children to traditional counsellors, when it was their duty to counsel them.

Mr. Sikawala said initiation ceremonies were not necessary, as parents and guardians could still guide their children in a home set-up, without subjecting them to rites practiced during the ceremonies.

“Parents should counsel children from their homes and should not rely so much on counsellors who specialize in initiation ceremonies, if they expect positive behavioral change,” he said.

Mr. Sikawala further said other than initiation ceremonies, large church meetings which involved young people also resulted in some of them getting pregnant.

“It is not just the initiation ceremonies. Even our church going youths are vulnerable when they go for meetings such as camp meetings, because they end up getting pregnant,” he said.

Mr. Sikawala noted that children’s upbringing in modern society has changed as young people enjoy more rights than the youths in previous generations.

He claimed that young people have the courage to challenge elders, parents and guardians since they are protected by human rights.

“Young people nowadays do not listen to their elders. They are able to challenge us because they are protected by human rights. These human rights have spoiled our children,” he said.

Previous articleMiles Sampa accuse Competition Commission of being a toothless bulldog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Initiation ceremonies for girls should be discouraged-Sikawala

The Lwiindi Gonde traditional Ceremony Organizing Committee Chairperson, Patrick Sikawala says some initiation ceremonies for girls should be discouraged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Use traditional ceremonies to promote good moral values

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
North-Western Province Minister, Robert Lihefu says it is encouraging to have traditional ceremonies in the country whose core objective is to promote the word...
Read more

Population and housing census in Lundazi due to start today hits a snag

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
The actual headcount in the population and housing census, which is due to start today, will not do so in Lundazi District. This is because...
Read more

One Person dies in Motorcyclists in head on collision

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
One person has died while two others are nursing injuries at Chienge District Hospital after a head-on collision involving motor cycles. The...
Read more

Social Workers’ Association welcomes regulation of the profession

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Social Workers' Association of Zambia ( SWAZ) has welcomed the enactment of the Social Workers' Act to regulate the practice of the profession...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.