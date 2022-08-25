President Hakainde Hichilema has praised the Rotary club international for its continued support towards uplifting the living standards of vulnerable communities in the country.

President Hichilema says the club has been instrumental in helping address challenges, especially in the health sector through its maternal and other health-related Programmes.

He stated that health is a universal human right, adding that this is why his government has placed high premium in improving the provision of health care services in all parts of the country.

Mr. Hichilema said this in Lusaka yesterday when a delegation of rotary club international led by their president Jennifer Jones paid a courtesy call on him at state house.

He further requested the Rotary club to consider including cholera as one of the it’s focus areas, adding that as a global cholera champion he has observed the need for advocating for improved hygiene to avoid disease such as cholera.

He also advised cooperating partners to also make recommendations and submissions for the 2023 national budget, so that the budgetary process is consultative so that resources are correctly allocated.



And rotary club international president Jennifer Jones called for strengthened partnership between Zambia and the Rotary club especially in the areas of elimination of malaria, maternal and child health and sanitation and hygiene.

Ms.Jones said the club is currently working on raising awareness on the polio immunisation in order to completely eradicate the disease that has hit Malawi and Mozambique.

She also further commended President Hichilema on the stance that he has taken of ensuring high levels of transparency and accountability in his governance system.