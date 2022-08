Shepolopolo Zambia are in South Africa for the COSAFA Women’s Championship that runs from August 31-11 September.

The Bruce Mwape coached side travelled to South Africa on Monday afternoon.

Mwape has carried 23 players for the COSAFA Cup.

Captain and striker Barbra Banda has headlined the squad.

Shepolopolo will kick off the COSAFA Cup campaign against Namibia on Thursday 1 September at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The match against Lesotho is on 4 September and Zambia will tackle Eswatini two days later.

FULL-SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Agness Banda (National Assembly), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses)

DEFENDERS: Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo (all Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (YASA), Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli-China)

MIDFIELDERS:Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Natasha Witika (Bayelsa Queens-Nigeria), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA), Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey)

STRIKERS: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli – China), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Xiomara Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos Women FC)