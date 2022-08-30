A clergyman has advised Church leaders in the country to encourage their members to apply for various government empowerment funds.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Andrew Mwenda has noticed that many believers shun government empowerment programmes at the expense of just praying against poverty.

Bishop Mwenda says prayer alone is not a solution to poverty because God expects every believer to also take action towards uplifting their livelihoods.

The bishop said this during the Pastors’ Ordination ceremony held at the Reconciliation Ministries International Church in Chibombo District.

He says it is disheartening that many believers are living in poverty when government is giving out loans and grants aimed at improving people’s livelihoods.

“Do not just pray and do nothing when Government is giving out loans and grants under CDF, go and apply,” he said.

Bishop Mwenda says government has allocated enough funds under the Citizens Economic Empowerment (CEEC) and the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) that church members should take advantage of.

The Bishop has since urged the newly ordained pastors to engage civic leaders in their respective wards and familiarize themselves with CDF guidelines in order to access funds.

He said the role of a pastor is not limited to feeding the church members with the word of God alone, but also to educate them on how they can be empowered and improve their livelihoods.

Bishop Banda has also urged the church members to recognize and respect religious, traditional and political leaders saying it is biblical to do so.

And in an interview Father Emmanuel Kabinga of Catholic Church, said church leaders have a duty to encourage their members to benefit from government empowerment programmes.