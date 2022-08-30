9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Prayer alone is not a solution to poverty-Clergy advises Christians

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Prayer alone is not a solution to poverty-Clergy advises Christians
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A clergyman has advised Church leaders in the country to encourage their members to apply for various government empowerment funds.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Andrew Mwenda has noticed that many believers shun government empowerment programmes at the expense of just praying against poverty.

Bishop Mwenda says prayer alone is not a solution to poverty because God expects every believer to also take action towards uplifting their livelihoods.

The bishop said this during the Pastors’ Ordination ceremony held at the Reconciliation Ministries International Church in Chibombo District.

He says it is disheartening that many believers are living in poverty when government is giving out loans and grants aimed at improving people’s livelihoods.

“Do not just pray and do nothing when Government is giving out loans and grants under CDF, go and apply,” he said.

Bishop Mwenda says government has allocated enough funds under the Citizens Economic Empowerment (CEEC) and the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) that church members should take advantage of.

The Bishop has since urged the newly ordained pastors to engage civic leaders in their respective wards and familiarize themselves with CDF guidelines in order to access funds.

He said the role of a pastor is not limited to feeding the church members with the word of God alone, but also to educate them on how they can be empowered and improve their livelihoods.

Bishop Banda has also urged the church members to recognize and respect religious, traditional and political leaders saying it is biblical to do so.

And in an interview Father Emmanuel Kabinga of Catholic Church, said church leaders have a duty to encourage their members to benefit from government empowerment programmes.

Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Old Guard Gathers in Top 4

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Prayer alone is not a solution to poverty-Clergy advises Christians

A clergyman has advised Church leaders in the country to encourage their members to apply for various government empowerment...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ acted within the law by rejecting Lusambo and Malanji nominations-Attorney General

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) acted within the law by rejecting the nominations of former Kabushi Member of...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema should not be forced to reshuffle his cabinet

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Copperbelt-based good governance activist Peter Mulenga says President Hakainde Hichilema should not be forced to reshuffle his cabinet. Democratic Governance and Human Rights Advocates (DEGHA)...
Read more

Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda advises Councils to diligently execute their work when allocating land

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese Alick Banda says to avoid illegal construction of houses in indignant areas has urged the municipal councils to diligently execute...
Read more

Be firm in condemning homesexuality, Copperbelt Minister Matambo urges church

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged the church to rise to the occasion and condemn home sexuality that he says is slowly becoming...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.