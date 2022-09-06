9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

We are not Promoting Gay Rights, says PR Media, the Company behind Lusaka July

By Chief Editor
55 views
1
Headlines We are not Promoting Gay Rights, says PR Media, the Company behind...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PR Media, the company behind Lusaka July and founded by the two sisters Monde and Chishimba Nyambe has said that their company is not promoting gay rights but fashion, but quickly added that they encouraged their guests to interpret themes according to their personality.

In a scathing response to former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Mr Emmanuale Mwamba, PR media said that despite the Mr Mwamba believing in them when they met 2018 when Mr Mwamba was Zambia’s Ambassador to South Africa to discuss the Lusaka July and the potential it held to create fashion tourism and increase revenue for the local fashion industry, the former ruling Patritic Front (PF) Government failed to give them backing as creative entrepreneurs.

PR Media heaped praise on the United party for National Development (UPND) Government for, in under a year, offering them support to promote the Lusaka July event to an international audience, adding that they received the support they needed to push Zambian fashion past the borders.

“The effort we are seeing from the new dawn government to support SMEs like us is unprecedented,” the post read before thanking the Ministry of Tourism, and that they are confident that the Lusaka July will soon become one of Africa’s leading fashion events because of the Ministry’s support.

PR media concluded by advising Mr Mwamba to address Zambia’s morality if he is concerned about it without attacking Lusaka July, an event that that they described as feeding many families.

Earlier, Mr Mwamba said accused the event to have been transformed from a fashion show to a staging post and open platform for the LGBTQ community.

Mr. Mwamba said he thought the organisers wanted to replicate the Royal Ascot in England or the Durban July which combines equestrian sport with fashion.

“Clearly when I met the sister’s Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, promoters of the Lusaka July in my office in 2018, the event was far from being a Pride Parade or an LGBTQ Platform.” said Mr.Mwamba

“So my recent opinion, where I have called on the adherence to national values and principles and against the conversion of the Lusaka July to an LGBTQ platform, is properly placed”. he said.

And joining the Lusaka July frail is MMD President Nevers Mumba said that the he Lusaka July event has resurrected the old homosexual and lesbian (LGBTQ) debate in the nation.

Dr Mumba said that the LGBTQ community and its powerful sponsors know that to enter the zambian “market” is no easy task because of our christian values enshrined in the constitution which make it difficult to impose this lifestyle on Zambians.

“Therefore, to introduce this culture in society, the architects will use the arts to try and soften the community to eventually accept the lifestyle.the strategy will be to use the movie and music industries, the fashion industry and the targeting of schools to discretely infuse their views.

“The Lusaka July event has become the first most visible platform to parade the lgbtq community in Zambia. For a christian nation, this is a red flag!!. ” concluded his statement

Previous articleACC arrest UNZA student for forging a Grade 12 Certificate to enroll at the university

1 COMMENT

  1. You have nothing to worry about PR girls, you are only small fish. The main people are the upnd ministerial department and govt who have given blessings to allow you to host this gay e event. Allowing gays is one of the conditions attached to the imf loan.

    We warned you. Now watch your sons bring home Abraham as a future wlfe.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

We are not Promoting Gay Rights, says PR Media, the Company behind Lusaka July

PR Media, the company behind Lusaka July and founded by the two sisters Monde and Chishimba Nyambe has said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Accounting irregularities amounting to over K2.6 billion in Ministries revealed by the Auditor General’s office

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Auditor General’s Office in its audit of government payroll for the financial years ended 31st December 2017 to 2021 has revealed accounting related...
Read more

The continued detention Sean Tembo is clearly an abuse of the law and power-Changala

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has said that the continued detention of leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo without...
Read more

Attempts by UPND Government to break Sean Tembo has failed-Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Opposition Patriotic Front Acting President Hon Given Lubinda has said that attempts by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to break detained...
Read more

Increase in pupil enrolment is due to UPND Government’s good policies – Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the increase in enrolment of pupils in schools is as a result of good policies brought about by the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.