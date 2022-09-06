PR Media, the company behind Lusaka July and founded by the two sisters Monde and Chishimba Nyambe has said that their company is not promoting gay rights but fashion, but quickly added that they encouraged their guests to interpret themes according to their personality.

In a scathing response to former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Mr Emmanuale Mwamba, PR media said that despite the Mr Mwamba believing in them when they met 2018 when Mr Mwamba was Zambia’s Ambassador to South Africa to discuss the Lusaka July and the potential it held to create fashion tourism and increase revenue for the local fashion industry, the former ruling Patritic Front (PF) Government failed to give them backing as creative entrepreneurs.

PR Media heaped praise on the United party for National Development (UPND) Government for, in under a year, offering them support to promote the Lusaka July event to an international audience, adding that they received the support they needed to push Zambian fashion past the borders.

“The effort we are seeing from the new dawn government to support SMEs like us is unprecedented,” the post read before thanking the Ministry of Tourism, and that they are confident that the Lusaka July will soon become one of Africa’s leading fashion events because of the Ministry’s support.

PR media concluded by advising Mr Mwamba to address Zambia’s morality if he is concerned about it without attacking Lusaka July, an event that that they described as feeding many families.

Earlier, Mr Mwamba said accused the event to have been transformed from a fashion show to a staging post and open platform for the LGBTQ community.

Mr. Mwamba said he thought the organisers wanted to replicate the Royal Ascot in England or the Durban July which combines equestrian sport with fashion.

“Clearly when I met the sister’s Monde and Chishimba Nyambe, promoters of the Lusaka July in my office in 2018, the event was far from being a Pride Parade or an LGBTQ Platform.” said Mr.Mwamba

“So my recent opinion, where I have called on the adherence to national values and principles and against the conversion of the Lusaka July to an LGBTQ platform, is properly placed”. he said.

And joining the Lusaka July frail is MMD President Nevers Mumba said that the he Lusaka July event has resurrected the old homosexual and lesbian (LGBTQ) debate in the nation.

Dr Mumba said that the LGBTQ community and its powerful sponsors know that to enter the zambian “market” is no easy task because of our christian values enshrined in the constitution which make it difficult to impose this lifestyle on Zambians.

“Therefore, to introduce this culture in society, the architects will use the arts to try and soften the community to eventually accept the lifestyle.the strategy will be to use the movie and music industries, the fashion industry and the targeting of schools to discretely infuse their views.

“The Lusaka July event has become the first most visible platform to parade the lgbtq community in Zambia. For a christian nation, this is a red flag!!. ” concluded his statement