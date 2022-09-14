The Zambia Police Service in Nakonde has discovered seven dead bodies in Kanyimbo Village of male persons believed to be between the ages of 28 and 45.

The Police received a report of suspected murder in which seven bodies were found lying in a decomposed state in the nearby bush of in Kanyimbo Village.

The Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that preliminary investigations indicate that on 13th September, 2022 around 06:00 hours, a woman of Kanyimbo Village reported to the Headman that she discovered a body of an unknown male adult whilst on her way to collect firewood.

Mr Hamoonga added that, acting on the report from the said woman, the village Headman organized people who together followed and while on their way they discovered another dead body of a male person.

He disclosed that the Headman reported that whilst in the bush, he received another report of four more dead bodies discovered within the same vicinity.

Mr Hamoonga cited that the Police Officers rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough search in the bush and discovered one more dead body bringing the total number to seven.

“An inspection was conducted on the bodies and were discovered with deep cuts and bruises on various parts of the body, as sharp instruments are believed to have been used in the act,” Mr Hamoonga said

He said that further investigations revealed that the victims are believed to have been murdered elsewhere and dumped in Kanyimbo Village.

Mr Hamoonga added that the victims’ nationality is yet to be established as the Zambia Police Service Officers in Nakonde together with their counterparts in Tanzania have launched investigations into the heinous act.

“More Police Officers have been deployed in the area to help with the search, and investigations are ongoing,” Mr Hamoonga stated