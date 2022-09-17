President Hakainde Hichilema has declared Monday 19th September 2022, a day of the state funeral for late Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom as a day of National mourning.

The government has however informed the public that Monday 19th September 2022, has not been declared a public holiday.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa explains that the Head of State has declared the one day of national mourning as a mark of respect and honour for the late Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the head of the commonwealth group of national.

Mr. Kangwa said in this regard, the Day of National Mourning will be observed in the country from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours, during which time all flags will fly at half-mast while programmes of an entertainment nature should be cancelled or postponed.

Following the death of the e queen who died last week, president Hichilema directed that with effect from Sunday 11th September 2022 all flags in the country would fly at half-mast until the day of the State Funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch aged 96, died at her Balmoral estate on 8th September after reigning for 70 years.