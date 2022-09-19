Over 5,000 girls have returned to school in Zambezi district since the introduction of the keep girls in school programme, an initiative under the Ministry of Education.

Zambezi District Commissioner, Simeon Machayi says it is encouraging to see a huge number of girls going back to school.

Mr. Machayi says the response from the community to let their children go back to school is an indication that the government policies are well received.

He was speaking in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services in Zambezi today.

“You can tell from the number of girls willing to go back to school that the government policies are sound and are being well received by the community.

“We are not just employing teachers or providing learning materials such as computers, but we are also ensuring that the children have access to quality education through sound policies”, Mr. Machayi said.

Meanwhile, District Education Board Secretary, Kenneth Solochi has commended the government for transforming the education sector, saying that education has enormous positive effects needed for economic transformation.

Mr. Solochi added that keeping girls in school has positively affected the lives of the young children in the various communities.

He has since appealed to the girls who have gone back to school to concentrate on studies, saying that their future is dependent on the efforts they will put in school.

Zambezi district has more than 30 schools identified to implement the keep girls in school programme.