9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sichone Hopes to End Mali Friendly Visit on a High

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Sichone Hopes to End Mali Friendly Visit on a High
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo stand – in coach Moses Sichone is hoping to close their two-match tour of Mali with a positive result this evening in Bamako.

Zambia lost the first match 1-0 on Friday just 24 hours before the official news rolled in that absent coach Aljosa Asanovic had quit the job over unpaid dues.

But assistant coach Sichone just wants to focus on the tour especially after suffering three injury setbacks.

First, Sichone lost his EPL stars in Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu. and Leicester City striker Patson Daka due to illness that knocked them out of the September friendlies.

Russian based striker Evans Kangea joined the duo in the sick bay but this time with an injury.

“Evans is one of the experienced player that we have in the group it’s sad that he is injured.. that is why we have other players that want to prove that they can still replace him. We intend to give the other guys a chance,” Sichone said.

“We came here to prepare, we want to win if we look at the game we played on Friday it was exciting. We did well and I was able to see the mistakes that we made. ”

This will be Sichone’s third game in charge after overseeing Chipolopolo’s 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal win over Botswana last July in Durban.

Previous articlePrevailing economic stability encouraging private sector participation -ZDA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sichone Hopes to End Mali Friendly Visit on a High

Chipolopolo stand - in coach Moses Sichone is hoping to close their two-match tour of Mali with a positive...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Finally Confirm Divorce With Asanovic

Sports sports - 4
It is official; Aljosa Asanovic and FAZ have parted ways in one of the briefest Chipolopolo reigns by a foreign coach in the new...
Read more

Kundananji Excited With Shepolopolo Recall

Sports sports - 0
Europe-based Zambia Women Team striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her excitement after being recalled to the Shepolopolo squad. Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named Kundananji...
Read more

Sichone: Chipolopolo Loss Minor Setback

Sports sports - 2
Interim Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has described Friday night’s friendly away loss against Mali as a minor setback. Zambia lost 1-0 to Mali in Bamako...
Read more

Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Team For Holland Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands. Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.