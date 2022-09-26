Chipolopolo stand – in coach Moses Sichone is hoping to close their two-match tour of Mali with a positive result this evening in Bamako.

Zambia lost the first match 1-0 on Friday just 24 hours before the official news rolled in that absent coach Aljosa Asanovic had quit the job over unpaid dues.

But assistant coach Sichone just wants to focus on the tour especially after suffering three injury setbacks.

First, Sichone lost his EPL stars in Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu. and Leicester City striker Patson Daka due to illness that knocked them out of the September friendlies.

Russian based striker Evans Kangea joined the duo in the sick bay but this time with an injury.

“Evans is one of the experienced player that we have in the group it’s sad that he is injured.. that is why we have other players that want to prove that they can still replace him. We intend to give the other guys a chance,” Sichone said.

“We came here to prepare, we want to win if we look at the game we played on Friday it was exciting. We did well and I was able to see the mistakes that we made. ”

This will be Sichone’s third game in charge after overseeing Chipolopolo’s 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal win over Botswana last July in Durban.