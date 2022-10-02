9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 2, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kamapanda school classroom roof blown off in Mwinilunga

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Kamapanda school classroom roof blown off in Mwinilunga
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 storm has blown off the roof of a classroom block at Kamapanda primary school in Mwinilunga district.

The strong winds and heavy rains blew the roof off the one by two classroom block on Friday.

The storm also blew off the entire roof of a nearby Jordan church in the same area.

Mwinilunga District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Derby Jipila, confirmed the development to ZANIS when he, together with members of the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), assessed the damage yesterday.

Mr. Jipila said the incident happened on Friday around 16:00 hours when heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, blew off the roof of a classroom used by early childhood learners.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the learners had already knocked off at the time the incident happened.

Mr. Jipila expressed hope that the District Disaster Management Committee will replace the roof before the onset of the rain season.

Earlier this week, another classroom at Kabanda primary school had its roof blown off by heavy rains and strong winds.

Last week heavy rains blew off another classroom block at Kabanda School in Mwinilunga district.

Previous articleHichilema reiterates determination to work with traditional leaders

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Kamapanda school classroom roof blown off in Mwinilunga

 storm has blown off the roof of a classroom block at Kamapanda primary school in Mwinilunga district. The strong winds and heavy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hichilema reiterates determination to work with traditional leaders

Economy Support Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema says he is determined to work with traditional leaders in transforming the economy of Zambia. President Hichilema says the unique cultural heritage of various traditional...
Read more

Proposed 2023 National budget rated as progressive.

Economy Support Editor - 1
Cross section of society  has rated as progressive and a clear developmental road map for Zambia the proposed K167.3 billion Kwacha 2023 national budget...
Read more

Govt’s move to maintaining policy and tax consistency will improve production – Chamber of Mines

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Zambia Chamber of Mines ( ZCM ) has welcomed government’s pronouncements in the mining sector which were unveiled by Minister of Finance and...
Read more

Musokotwane announce more employment for civil servant next year

Economy Support Editor - 1
Government has set aside K665.9 million for the recruitment of 7,500 workers in the education and health sector from the proposed K167.3 billion for 2023 national budget. Minister of Finance...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.