storm has blown off the roof of a classroom block at Kamapanda primary school in Mwinilunga district.

The strong winds and heavy rains blew the roof off the one by two classroom block on Friday.

The storm also blew off the entire roof of a nearby Jordan church in the same area.

Mwinilunga District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Derby Jipila, confirmed the development to ZANIS when he, together with members of the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), assessed the damage yesterday.

Mr. Jipila said the incident happened on Friday around 16:00 hours when heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, blew off the roof of a classroom used by early childhood learners.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the learners had already knocked off at the time the incident happened.

Mr. Jipila expressed hope that the District Disaster Management Committee will replace the roof before the onset of the rain season.

Earlier this week, another classroom at Kabanda primary school had its roof blown off by heavy rains and strong winds.

