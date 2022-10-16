Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a friendly against fellow 2023 Women’s World Cup finalist Colombia.

Zambia will travel to Colombia this November to play two international friendlies during the FIFA match window.

The two friendlies will be played in Cali on November 12 and 15 at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

But Zambia and Colombia will be hoping to avoid each other in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draws that will be made on October 22 in Auckland , New Zealand where Zambia are in Pot 4 and Colombia are in Pot 3.

Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20-August 20, 2023.

“We have had a lot of suitors for friendly matches, and we would be very methodical in the choice of opponents,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“We are conscious that the draw will also influence the choice of our opponents in the period preceding the World Cup.”

This will be Zambia second visit to South America since November, 2022 when they played a friendly against Chile whom they beat 2-1 away in Santiago.