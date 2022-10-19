9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Health
Government launches 2022-2026 digital health strategy

By Chief Editor
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, has launched the 2022-2026 digital health strategy with a call to cooperating partners to support the implementation of the strategy.

Ms. Masebo said it will require substantial and sustained investment for the digital health strategy to be achieved.

She said the successful implementation of the digital health strategy will greatly help in improving governance and uplifting the welfare of patients.

The minister stressed that the government will continue to rely fully on the support of cooperating partners in a bid to actualise the ambitious five-year plan.

Ms. Masebo explained that the objective of the strategy is to reform digital health governance and develop digital workforce capabilities.

She said this when she officially opened the Digital Health Conference 2022 in Lusaka today.

And Ms. Masebo has said government is in a hurry to improve lives of people in remote areas.

Ms. Masebo said the desire of the government is to provide quality healthcare services to people in unserved areas.

She reiterated that the government has prioritised the digital transformation agenda in order to enhance healthcare service delivery to all citizens.

Ms. Masebo said Zambia has positioned itself to benefit from the digital revolution.

And speaking earlier, National Coordinator for E-Government Division at Smart Zambia Institute (SZI) Percy Chinyama, disclosed that the goal of SZI is to ensure that all level one hospitals are on a wide area network.

Mr. Chinyama said this will improve and accelerate the delivery of healthcare services using technology.

