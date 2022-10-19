9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Nkombo thanks JICA for helping clean Lusaka

By Chief Editor
55 views
1
General News Nkombo thanks JICA for helping clean Lusaka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo, has thanked the government of Japan for supporting Zambia in many areas, including the management of solid waste in Lusaka city.

Mr Nkombo said JICA has supported the Lusaka clean city project which aims at achieving a sustainable solid waste management system.

He said this at the JICA solid waste management seminar dubbed Lusaka Clean City Project held in Lusaka today.

Mr Nkombo noted that the culture of indiscriminate dumping of waste has resulted in the rapid deterioration of the environment.

He expressed sadness that some manufacturers and consumers are lacking appropriate means of disposing of such plastics.

“As a country aspires to live in a clean and healthy environment through Vision 2030, it is regrettable that the situation of garbage collection and the general cleanliness of premises and community surrounding have remained a source of problems which has resulted in public places becoming dirty and unacceptable to the health and wellbeing of the residents and visitors,” he stated.

The minister added that most local authorities are unable to deliver satisfactory services with limited participation of the private sector.

He said there is a need to pull resources together and ensure that there is clean surroundings in the city of Lusaka and elsewhere.

And Japanese Ambassador to Zambia, Ryta Miuzuuchi, said solid waste is one of the major projects that JICA is implementing in Zambia.

Ambassador Miuzuuchi said the Japanese government is looking forward to seeing Lusaka develop into a clean and green city and becoming a model of all African countries.

And Lusaka City Mayor, Chilando Chitangala, has urged all community-based enterprises (CBEs) contracted to collect solid waste management to up their game in their business.

Ms Chitangala revealed that the population of Lusaka is estimated to be more than three million and the city generates more than 1,500 tonnes of garbage per day.

Previous articleGovernment launches 2022-2026 digital health strategy
Next articleSecretaries urged to help govt fight corruption – Mweetwa

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

ZDA, Latvia business experts partner to empower young women in Zambia

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary, John Mulongoti, has said government will continue to promote trade and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sylvia Masebo says reports of corruption allegations against her not true

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has dismissed allegations of bribe saying that a TFM letter that has made rounds on social media implicating her...
Read more

Secretaries urged to help govt fight corruption – Mweetwa

General News Chief Editor - 0
Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa has implored professional secretaries in Government and other public institutions to help fight corruption by reporting suspicious transactions that...
Read more

Cabinet approves policies, recommendations, models and reports for introduction in Parliament

General News Chief Editor - 1
In agreement with the government's transformation agenda, the Cabinet has reviewed and approved policies, recommendations, models and reports for publication and introduction in Parliament...
Read more

FQM partnering with environmental protection crusaders

General News Chief Editor - 1
By SOLWEZI TODAY REPORTER First Quantum Minerals (FQM) is committed to environmental protection in partnership with other interest groups. FQM Zambia Government Relations Specialist Dr Godwin...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.