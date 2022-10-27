9.5 C
The Bemba Royal Establishment refutes claims of protesting against Amos Chanda 'arrest

The Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) has refuted claims circulating on various media platforms that Bemba Chiefs are protesting the arrest of former State House Press Aid, Amos Chanda.

BRE Spokesperson, James Mulenga said the statement that has been attributed to one of its chiefs in the region is not true.

Mr. Mulenga indicated that only Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and him as spokesperson have the right to speak on behalf of the Bemba Royal Establishment.

He has advised traditional leaders to consult the establishment before issuing any statement to the media on behalf of Bemba chiefs.

Mr. Mulenga has further advised people who are peddling such lies to stop putting the name of the establishment in disrepute.

The BRE spokesperson said this in a walk-in-interview with ZANIS in Kasama.

Mr. Mulenga explained that there are a number of Bembas who have been arrested in the past but the establishment did not issue any statement as any accused person is expected to be tried before the court.

“We have had many people who have been arrested and taken to court in the past but you have never heard us complain because we know they have to be either set free or otherwise by the court,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board Chief Executive Officer, Priscilla Bwembya for corrupt practices.

ACC Head Corporate Communication Timothy Moono says Ms Bwembya aged 47, of Plot No. F/609/E/77/A184/C Foxdale, Chamba Valley in Lusaka has been arrested and charged with wilful failure to comply with Applicable Law, Procedure and Guidelines contrary to Section 34(2) of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Mr. Moono said details are that Ms Bwembya, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, in Ndola, Copperbelt Province, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown, did wilfully fail to comply with applicable law, procedure and guidelines in the manner that she authorised the release of nine (9) Toyota Hilux motor vehicles, to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

This was for a purported Labour Force Survey, when in fact the motor vehicles were released to a named political party for use during the 2021 general elections, a matter concerning Workers Compensation Board a public body.

Mr. Moono said after the elections the nine (9) motor vehicles were abandoned at the Workers Compensation Board premises in Ndola, by the political party, and later seized by the Commission following an investigation into the matter.

He further said Ms Bwembya has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court soon.

