Sunday, October 30, 2022
GBFC Stampede Determine Girls on CAF Womens Champions League Debut

Debutants Green Buffaloes launched the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League with a 4-0 win over Determine Girls of Liberia on Sunday evening at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Goals from Maweta Chilenga, Natasha Nanyangwe, Hellen Chanda and Jackie Touah’s own goal propelled Buffaloes to victory in the Group A encounter.

Shepolopolo Zambia start Chilenga put Buffaloes in the lead just after eight minutes with Nanyangwe doubling the score-line after 30 minutes.

Chanda added Buffaloes third goal a minute later before Touah scored in her own net in the 58th minute.

Buffaloes’ next match will be against tournament hosts ASFAR on 2 November at 21h00.

The 2022 COSAFA Women’s Champions League winners will also face Simba Queens SC of Tanzania in Group A.

Morocco his hosting the CAF Women’s Champions League from 30 October to 13 November.

Buffaloes qualified for the CAF Women’s Champions League after winning the COSAFA Champions League in South Africa earlier this year.

