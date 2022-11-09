As Shepolopolo Zambia prepare to leave for South America on Wednesday evening to play two friendlies against Colombia over the weekend, her 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C opponents will also be busy with high-profile warm-ups fixtures over the same period.

Zambia will face Colombia in Cali on November 12 and November 15 during this month’s FIFA match window.

Japan, Spain and Costa Rica will all be in friendly action in Europe.

Costa Rica is in Holland to face The Netherlands in Utrecht on November 11.

The Central Americans will then head to Lisbon to play Portugal on November 14.

Spain will begin their friendly itinerary across the Mediterranean Sea on the Moroccan coast in the Spanish enclave of Melilla.

They will host Argentina there on November 11.

Spain will then head back to Seville where they will host fellow Group C opponents Japan on November 15 in a date agreed on before the October 22 tournament draws.

Japan and Spain will meet in their final FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C fixture on July 31 in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Japan will kick off their November European tour in Spain on November 11 against England whom they will face in Murcia.