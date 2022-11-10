Fashion Sakala is a doubt for next week’s friendly against Israel while the Shepolopolo Zambia’s departure for Colombia suffers a setback.

INJURED FASHION

The Glasgow Rangers striker is in a race against time to recover from an injury he sustained in Sundays 2-1 away loss at St Johnstone.

Fashion was substituted in the 84th minute of that match with a muscle injury.

Fashion went on to miss Wednesday 1-0 home win over Hearts.

“Fashion has a minor muscle issue from Sunday and will be out for a week and back for sure after the World Cup,” Rangers coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst told media.

Fashion is on Moses Sichone’s 24-member list for Chipolopolo’s historic debut game against Israel and visit to the Holy Land on November 17.

VISA ISSUES HIT SHEPOLOPOLO

Shepolopolo Zambia’s trip to face Colombia this weekend has been delayed for 24 hours.

Zambia was due to leave on Wednesday evening for Colombia via Qatar and the USA.

However, Zambia did not have USA transit visa’s forcing the team to reroute its flight to Cali where Colombia will host Bruce Mwape’s team on November 12 and November 15.

Zambia will now leave for Colombia on Thursday night.