Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods–and imprisoned just as quickly–Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

PROS

Great performance by the whole cast particularly Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan.

Interesting storyline.

CONS

The storyline needed more depth.

Poor character development for most of the supporting cast.

Dwayne Johnson was a little monotone. This was not his greatest performance. Johnson is basically a real-life superhero but the movie failed to fully utilize him.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Hawkman: “In this world, there are heroes and there are villains. Heroes don’t kill people!”

Black-Adam: “Well, I do.”

Black-Adam: “My powers are not a gift. They’re a curse, born out of rage.”

Hawkman: “We’re here to negotiate your peaceful surrender.”

Black-Adam: “I’m not peaceful. Nor do I surrender.”

CONCLUSION

There was a lot of hype surrounding Black Adam. The movie stars arguably the most prominent Hollywood star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I came into this movie with a lot of optimism but unfortunately, it did not live up to the massive hype.

Nothing about “Black Adam” is so bad that the movie should be ignored, but there is also nothing—aside from the allure of Dwayne Johnson—that makes it worth rushing out to see.

The movie starts off with an interesting backstory but fails to really build on it, relying heavily on some amazing CGI-filled action sequences. The movie goes on to casually introduce us to a large group of superheroes, The Justice Society, as though we’ve known them forever: Kent Nelson, a.k.a. Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan); Carter Hall, a.k.a. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge); Albert Rothstein, a.k.a. Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo); Maxine Hunkel, a.k.a. Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). The last two mentioned left me scratching my head as to why they were even included. The movie presupposes that the viewers are familiar with the characters instead of taking a bit of time to properly introduce them.

Another issue I had with the movie was the supposed villain. He had no character development , and nobody watching the movie would even has the slightest of thought that he passed any great threat to Black Adam. Every hero needs a great villain, Black Adam has not found his yet.

Black Adam doesn’t pioneer any new territory that hasn’t already been covered by other superhero movies. However, it is still a strong summer blockbuster supported by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsons consistently outstanding work.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA