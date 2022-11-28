Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have extended their lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table to three points following a 1-1 draw away at Indeni in Ndola.
Wanderers on Sunday gave away a 1-0 lead to draw against Indeni in this Week 15 match at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndeke Township.
Central defender Owen Mwamba handed Mighty a 4th minute lead that was canceled by Indeni midfielder Davy Sakala’s 78th minute goal.
Wanderers took advantage of Trident’s 2-0 loss to Konkola Blades to open a three point lead at the top of the table.
Mighty have 29 points and Indeni are eight points behind after Week 15 games.
Second placed Trident remained on 26 points after posting their third loss in the season.
Jumulo consolidated third place after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at home to move to 26 points.
Konkola have moved into fourth position following their victory over Trident at Konkola Stadium.
Konkola have 24 points from 15 matches played.
FAZ National Division 1 Week 15 Result
Indeni 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers
Jumulo FC 1-0 Kafue Celtic
City of Lusaka 0-0 Young Green Buffaloes
Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Mutondo Stars
Konkola Blades FC 2-0 Trident FC
Atletico FC 0-1 Livingston Pirates
Aguila FC 0-1 Kafue Eagles
Kitwe United 3-2 Barts FC
Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Zesco Malaiti