Sports
Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Extend Top Spot Stay in Promotion Race

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have extended their lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table to three points following a 1-1 draw away at Indeni in Ndola.

Wanderers on Sunday gave away a 1-0 lead to draw against Indeni in this Week 15 match at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndeke Township.

Central defender Owen Mwamba handed Mighty a 4th minute lead that was canceled by Indeni midfielder Davy Sakala’s 78th minute goal.

Wanderers took advantage of Trident’s 2-0 loss to Konkola Blades to open a three point lead at the top of the table.

Mighty have 29 points and Indeni are eight points behind after Week 15 games.

Second placed Trident remained on 26 points after posting their third loss in the season.

Jumulo consolidated third place after edging Kafue Celtic 1-0 at home to move to 26 points.

Konkola have moved into fourth position following their victory over Trident at Konkola Stadium.

Konkola have 24 points from 15 matches played.

FAZ National Division 1 Week 15 Result

Indeni 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Jumulo FC 1-0 Kafue Celtic

City of Lusaka 0-0 Young Green Buffaloes

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Mutondo Stars

Konkola Blades FC 2-0 Trident FC

Atletico FC 0-1 Livingston Pirates

Aguila FC 0-1 Kafue Eagles

Kitwe United 3-2 Barts FC

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Zesco Malaiti

